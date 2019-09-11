Target stocking up on seasonal employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – (9/11/19) Target must be expecting a good holiday shopping season. The retailer announced it’s going to hire more than 130,000 temporary workers this year.

Hiring that many people may be easier said than done with the unemployment rate below four percent.

Target says it will be offering temporary employees $13 dollars an hour and discounts at the store.

Coming on as a temp can be a good entry point for anyone hoping to start a career with the company.

Target officials say 40% of the seasonal workers they hired last year, stayed beyond the holiday season.