Taco Bell to beef up its dollar menu in 2020

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – (12/18/19) Taco Bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.

Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21 new offerings to its dollar menu next year.

And this is the item that will kick it off — double-stacked tacos.

They are available in three flavors– Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.

The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck– and for a limited time starting on December 26.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories