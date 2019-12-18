Taco Bell to beef up its dollar menu in 2020

(CNN) – (12/18/19) Taco Bell is revamping its dollar menu in 2020.
Tuesday the Mexican fast-food chain announced it will be adding 21 new offerings to its dollar menu next year.
And this is the item that will kick it off — double-stacked tacos.
They are available in three flavors– Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar, and Reaper Ranch.
The double-stacked tacos go on sale for one buck– and for a limited time starting on December 26.
