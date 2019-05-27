Rosé company will pay you $10,000 to drink wine

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Flo. (WVLA) - (5/27/19) A French wine company is looking for someone to be the new face of their brand. So basically they want someone who loves wine, and looks good drinking it!

The wine company "rosé all day" posted on their Instagram saying the company is giving away $10,000 in cash, and a trip to France to create content and stay in the brand's chateau.

To be in the running to be the Rose ambassador to enter the contest, you must be over the age of 21, reside within the continental United States and follow the Rose All Day account on Instagram. You must also post "killer #RoséAllDay content," during the contest period (June 8, through September 2,) tagging @Rose_All_Day. So get the camera ready and drink up!

