Local Businesses Seeking Crew members for Ruston and Monroe Restaurants

UPDATE: As the state begins to reopen, local businesses are in need of more workers to fill the demand.

Here are a couple of press releases from local businesses looking to hire more workers.

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire 35 new team members in Monroe and surrounding areas. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Monroe is no different,” said Glenn Mueller, a Monroe Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

“The opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Mueller. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. We’re honored to employ more than 4,000 part-time and full-time team members, as well as provide great career opportunities.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com or text 97211 to DOTTIE. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

MONROE, La. (May 21, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – named one of the “Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2019” by Glassdoor – is on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its cool culture, fast and friendly service and its all-embracing commitment to community involvement in Shreveport.

Throughout the crisis, Raising Cane’s has kept all but a handful of its 500 restaurants open nationwide. Only those without drive-thrus have temporarily closed. Given the recent increase in business, Raising Cane’s is ramping up its hiring efforts and intends to hire for multiple positions at its four restaurants in the Ruston, West Monroe and Monroe areas.

“We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, major holidays off, a great work environment and fun company culture that sets us apart from our competitors,” said Area Leader of Restaurants John Raxdale. “We look forward to hiring an exceptional crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in Northeast Louisiana.”

Interested candidates can apply by texting “RCJOBS” to 97211” or by visiting the Raising Cane’s website at www.WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants can expect to be contacted within 48 hours of applying.

“When the crisis began, we created a mantra ‘NO CREW LEFT BEHINDTM,’ and I made a promise that we would all get through this together,” said Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “We are extremely grateful for their shared sacrifice and are blessed to have such an amazing Crew. Thanks to their hard work, Raising Cane’s will come out of this crisis even stronger than before. I couldn’t be prouder and more thankful for each and every one of our Restaurant Leaders and Crewmembers.”

Raising Cane’s is preparing to methodically re-open its dining rooms while operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In the meantime, Customers will continue to be served from its drive-thru windows.

