Popsicle bringing back Double Pops this summer

PHOENIX, Ari. (WVLA) – (7/22/19) As the heat rises, stay cool with a buddy by sharing a Popsicle together.
You can thank Justin Bieber for the return of this tasty snack as back in May, Bieber put out a tweet craving a Double Pop but couldn’t find them in stores, wondering where they were.
This is not yet truly confirmed if Popsicle will release the Double Pop as they proposed the cold treats would hit shelves only if this tweet below gets 100,000 retweets.
As of this article, the tweet has over 39,000 retweets, so retweet this and help bring back the Double Pop!
