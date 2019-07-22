Popsicle bringing back Double Pops this summer

PHOENIX, Ari. (WVLA) – (7/22/19) As the heat rises, stay cool with a buddy by sharing a Popsicle together.

You can thank Justin Bieber for the return of this tasty snack as back in May, Bieber put out a tweet craving a Double Pop but couldn’t find them in stores, wondering where they were.

Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019

Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle! https://t.co/Ys8051u8wX — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

This is not yet truly confirmed if Popsicle will release the Double Pop as they proposed the cold treats would hit shelves only if this tweet below gets 100,000 retweets.

As of this article, the tweet has over 39,000 retweets, so retweet this and help bring back the Double Pop!

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.