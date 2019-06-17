Pillsbury bread flour recalled due to E. Coli

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best Bread flour, distributed to ten states, are being recalled for possible E. Coli contamination.

They are made by ADM Milling Company and sold by Hometown Food Company.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick and the recall was done out of an abundance of caution.

Aldi and King Arthur flour have also recalled some of its flour for possible E. Coli contamination.

Aldi's recall was last month, King Arthur last week.

All three brands are made by ADM Milling, which is based in Buffalo, New York.

You can check for more information on the recalls on FDA's website.

