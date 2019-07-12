People are suing Hershey’s over Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups not having actual white chocolate in them

PHOENIX, Ari. (WVLA) – (7/12/19) People are suing Hershey Company for its Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups not having actual white chocolate in them.

According to Legal Newsline, the complaint was filed on June 26 in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Hershey Co.

The main reason for this suit is that the plaintiff alleges that Hershey Co. doesn’t make their white version of Reese’s peanut butter cups with cocoa butter, a key ingredient in white chocolate.

The suit mentions that people can’t differentiate between white chocolate and cheaper substitutes due to the modifying term before or after ‘white’ renders the products misleading.

The Reese’s Cup doesn’t specify on the packaging that it is white chocolate, only saying ‘white’ and having a white exterior leading the consumer to assume its white chocolate.

Do you feel like they have the right to sue for this reason?

