Peeps releasing Marshmallow spooky cats for Halloween

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WVLA) – (7/30/19) Peeps is releasing some treats and not tricks for us to enjoy including Marshmallow Spooky Cats, Pumpkins, Ghosts and Frankenstein just in time for Halloween even though its a bit early.

Peeps Will Come Out With 4 Spooky Halloween Flavors This Fall https://t.co/DmuBKHcgGp — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) July 24, 2019

The Marshmallow Spooky Cats are making a return from last year and also the Marshmallow Pumpkins will be back specifically in a 24-pack.

The other two are Marshmallow Ghosts which we’ve seen before and Marshmallow Monsters, which are reminiscent of a certain green Frankenstein.

