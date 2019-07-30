Peeps releasing Marshmallow spooky cats for Halloween

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WVLA) – (7/30/19) Peeps is releasing some treats and not tricks for us to enjoy including Marshmallow Spooky Cats, Pumpkins, Ghosts and Frankenstein just in time for Halloween even though its a bit early.

The Marshmallow Spooky Cats are making a return from last year and also the Marshmallow Pumpkins will be back specifically in a 24-pack.

The other two are Marshmallow Ghosts which we’ve seen before and Marshmallow Monsters, which are reminiscent of a certain green Frankenstein.

