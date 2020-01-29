New Orleans company makes biodegradable Mardi Gras beads

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – (1/29/20) New Orleans company BioBeads LLC manufactures biodegradable and recyclable Mardi Gras Beads made from nontoxic materials.

BioBeads biodegrade within five years, are void of the toxic chemicals found in regular beads, are locally made, are competitively priced and resemble traditional beads.

More than 10 years of research have gone into creating BioBeads, and the company is ready to reveal a prototype of the beads.

BioBeads LLC plans to obtain funding for a factory in New Orleans to create the beads locally rather than having to source the beads from overseas factories. The target start date for the factory is in 2021.

