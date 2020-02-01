New bacon-flavored ‘meat patch’ could help people go vegetarian

Business

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) — (2/1/20) If you’re looking for an easier way to go vegetarian or vegan, or if you just want to consume less meat, you may now have a ‘medical option.’

A British company called Strong Roots has developed a scratch ‘n’ sniff “meat patch” that is supposed to reduce cravings for meat. It’s a nicotine-style patch worn on the arm.

A professor at Oxford University says studies have shown that the scent, which is bacon-flavored, can reduce food cravings.

