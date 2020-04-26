More insurance companies offer refunds: Is yours on the list?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More people are under stay-at-home orders meaning less cars are on the roads. Insurance companies are reaping the benefit, having been included in the recent $2 trillion dollar government stimulus package. Due to federal law, they’re now giving partial insurance refunds.

AARP/The Hartford is giving back 15% for about two months, which equates to an average of $33 per vehicle.

Acuity Insurance will give customers an average of between $50 to $100 on average. The credit will automatically apply to future bills for policies that began on or after March 11. Customers with policies active before March 11 will see discounts at renewal.

Allstate, which also includes Esurance, Castle Key and Encompass, is automatically crediting customers with 15% back on two months of coverage. Policyholders can expect around $75 to hit bank accounts, credit cards or Allstate accounts.

American Family Insurance started mailing refund checks of about $50 per vehicle. Customers who had policies as of March 11 should expect a refund.

Amica is giving back 20% of customers’ premiums for April and May, to anyone who had an active policy as of April 1.

Country Companies is returning 15% of premiums starting in May, for an average of $28 per car.

Farmers Insurance customers will see their April premium cut by 25%, for an average of $35 per vehicle.

GEICO customers will receive an automatic 15% credit when renewing auto and motorcycle policies between now and Oct. 7. The average benefit is about $150 per auto policy, based on Geico’s national average auto policy cost. Motorcyclists should receive about $30 per policy.

Grange Insurance is giving a 25% credit to customers for April and May, for an average of $90 per car.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco customers are getting refunds of $79 to $84, once customers are refunded 15% of their premiums for two months. Both companies have suspended coverage cancellations.

Mercury Insurance will credit 15% off April and May premiums.

MetLife has a two-month kickback of 15% meaning policyholders will receive a future credit of about $30 per vehicle.

Nationwide customers who had a policy active as of March 31 will receive a one-time payment of $50, regardless of how many vehicles are insured.

PEMCO customers will get 15% back starting with their May bill.

Progressive customers will receive a 20% credit for April and May payments, which averages to about $95 per person. The insurance company announced that they will not cancel any policy for non-payment through May 15.

Safeco Insurance customers will receive a 15% refund as of April 7, either by check or in the form of the most recent payment.

Shelter Insurance will send refunds via mail or direct deposit. Customers should expect a 30% refund of April and May premiums.

State Farm will provide about a credit of about 25% of premium costs through May 31. The credit will be applied against bills beginning in June. The average credit amount comes to $50 per vehicle.

Travelers Insurance will give policyholders about $32 per vehicle. The company is also waiving policy cancellations and deferring payments until May 15.

USAA, a military insurance provider, is refunding customers 20% on two months of premiums. The savings will be around $30 per vehicle, on average.

Other insurers may also be providing refunds, it is best to check with your insurance company directly for their adopted policy.

If you are having trouble paying your policy, insurance companies encourage customers to reach out to discuss flexible payment plans.

