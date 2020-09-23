McDonald’s® Introduces the McFlurry 25th Birthday Suit, Celebrating 25-years of the Iconic McFlurry®

(CHICAGO, IL) — The McFlurry® is turning 25, and since the best part of celebrating at home is wearing whatever you want, McDonald’s® is inviting fans to join the festivities by introducing the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit.

The company says this limited-edition loungewear set is tailored for those not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year. It comes with insulated pocket that McDonalds says is the ideal way to chill the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, which is available nationwide for a limited time beginning September 25th through carry-out, Drive-Thru, Mobile Order and Pay and McDelivery.

From video-chat birthday wishes to home-made sign car parades, we know birthdays look a little different in 2020. As a go-to birthday party destination for generations, we knew we couldn’t let 25 years of the McFlurry pass us by without a special celebration…2020 style. We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate at-home and experience feel-good birthday moments with McDonald’s by offering the one-of-a-kind McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit. Vice President of U.S. Communications at McDonald’s, David Tovar

Mark Your Calendars!

The celebration starts on September 25th at 11:30 a.m. ET. The McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit will be available for $25, while supplies last. You can access the suits exclusively on McDonald’s official online merch shop, GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.

Birthday Attire

The unisex McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit is designed for the ultimate McFlurry fanatic and offers a fun, yet casual, style in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. McDonalds says it’s the essential attire for an at-home party or virtual celebration.

The suit features a playful McFlurry pattern displaying three different McFlurry flavors: the new limited time Chips Ahoy!®, OREO® and M&M’S®. Every order of the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit includes a coupon for a free McFlurry dessert.