Longhorn Steakhouse launches steak and bourbon ice cream

(NBC News) – (7/3/19) Longhorn Steakhouse is launching a special dessert to beat the heat- with meat!

The restaurant chain is launching steak and bourbon ice cream- with bits of steak, swirls of bourbon caramel and its signature char seasoning.

Longhorn has promoted its steaks as fresh and never frozen, but this sweet and savory dish will be an exception.

The ice cream is available now for $3.99 in select Longhorn restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

