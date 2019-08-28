Labor Day Car Sales: Finding The Right Ride

(NBC News) – (8/28/19) While many Americans will head to the beach this Labor Day weekend others will be hunting for bargains. The holiday is traditionally one of the best weekends of the year to buy a new car.

With dealerships trying to move the previous model year’s inventory to make room for the new models it can be a buyer’s market, with as much as 17 percent knocked off the sticker price.

Experts suggest arriving early to beat the crowds, checking to make sure the dealer has the specific car you want and be prepared.

“You should be getting your pricing your pre-approvals done well before you get to the dealership, so when you do get there for the Labor Day weekend all you really have to do is transact,” says Edmunds’ Matt Jones.

While its a good idea to be ready to make a deal, it’s also important to be willing to take a step back.

“Be prepared not only ask questions, but to walk away and think it through by another day is you need to,” says Consumer Reports Deputy Editor Jeff Bartlett.

Those Labor Day deals are often available after the holiday.

