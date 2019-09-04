Kroger joins Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in stores

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNBC) – (9/4/19) Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, unless they are authorized law enforcement officers.

The announced changes come amid a wave of deadly shootings in the U.S., including two at Walmart stores this summer.

Both companies are also calling on the government to strengthen background checks.

