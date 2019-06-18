Breaking News
UPDATE: Bastrop officers cleared in officer-involved shooting death of Thomas Johnson

Krispy Kreme “Spaces” out with new donut promotion

Business

by: James Selby

Posted: / Updated:
Krispy Kreme_1560855317007.jpg.jpg

(WVLA) – (6/18/19) What is it exactly? We’re not sure, but the donut company is spacing out with this new promotion. Take a look:

Equipped with space and donut themed footage, this promo captures the anticipation and excitement of a rocket launch with this “Go, No Go” video. 

The franchise even has a countdown to the launch on their website.

This may be one of the sweetest ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story