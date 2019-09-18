KFC testing donut and fried chicken sandwich

(KTAL) – (9/18/19) Move over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

KFC may have taken the battle over chicken sandwiches to a new level.

The fast food chicken chain is testing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as the bun.

Customers can choose a chicken and doughnut basket meal with chicken tenders or bone-in chicken.

Or you can get a fried chicken patty between two donuts.

Currently, the sweet and savory combo is not available nationwide.

KFC is only testing it in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia… and Pittsburgh.

