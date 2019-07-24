Key by Amazon is expanding its service to select Honda and Acura vehicles

(CNN) – (7/24/19) Prime subscribers with compatible Honda Link and Acura Link remote packages can opt to have their packages delivered securely inside their vehicles.

It’s as simple as parking your car within two blocks of the selected delivery address.

The delivery driver locates the car using GPS, then identifies the vehicle and requests that the vehicle be unlocked.

Customers are notified once their package is waiting inside and the vehicle is re-locked.

