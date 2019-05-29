IHOP teases another name change via Twitter

This photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLA) – (5/29/19) IHOP officially changed their name to IHOb on June 11, however, it only lasted for a month.

Twitter users didn’t hold back with their opinions but that didn’t stop IHOP from testing that stunt again.

They shared a tweet on May 27 hinting the “P” will be changing again. But this time, no other hints were given.

We will find out what the “P” could be on Monday.

