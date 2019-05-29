IHOP teases another name change via Twitter

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLA) – (5/29/19) IHOP officially changed their name to IHOb on June 11, however, it only lasted for a month.
Twitter users didn’t hold back with their opinions but that didn’t stop IHOP from testing that stunt again.
They shared a tweet on May 27 hinting the “P” will be changing again. But this time, no other hints were given.
Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/ycbk0rKAY8 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 28, 2019
We will find out what the “P” could be on Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.