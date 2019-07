(NBC News) – (7/16/19) I-HOP is celebrating its 61st anniversary today with a sweet deal for customers.

The breakfast chain is serving up short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents, in honor of the chain’s founding in 1958.

The dine-in only deal is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

