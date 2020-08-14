GPS Hospitality looking to hire 3,000 managers and crew members across 13 states

(Press Release) GPS Hospitality will host a virtual job fair with the intent to hire managers and crew members at its Burger King locations in Monroe.

GPS Hospitality is hiring at all GPS restaurants throughout 13 states with openings for full and part-time positions locally including 60 team members and 20 managers to join the team immediately.

The search for applicants is taking place digitally via online applications and video interviews, as well as at the individual restaurants when requested.

For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app for Burger King employees, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth.

After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time.

Management level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS and other benefits.

The company is looking for applicants who are looking to serve in a fast-growing Burger King environment.

Applicants can text ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visit https://bit.ly/workforgps2020 to view GPS restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

GPS Hospitality Burger King restaurants are located at: