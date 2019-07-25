Forever 21 facing backlash

(7/25/19) The business Forever 21 is facing backlash after offering a free sample of Atkins diet bars with online purchases.

Customers complaints ranged from confusion to feeling body-shamed.

Forever 21 released a statement to USA Today confirming that the diet bars were sent to orders quote: “Across all sizes and categories.”

Atkins also weighed in on the controversy releasing a statement saying their goal is to quote: “Share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”

