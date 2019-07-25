Forever 21 facing backlash

Business
Posted: / Updated:

(7/25/19) The business Forever 21 is facing backlash after offering a free sample of Atkins diet bars with online purchases.

Customers complaints ranged from confusion to feeling body-shamed.

Forever 21 released a statement to USA Today confirming that the diet bars were sent to orders quote: “Across all sizes and categories.”

Atkins also weighed in on the controversy releasing a statement saying their goal is to quote: “Share snacks that taste great with optimal nutritional benefit.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss