Firebox’s Pennywise red balloon lamp has the “IT” factor you need for Halloween

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) Hi Georgie! This lamp floats and if you buy it, you can float too.

Not really, but this red balloon lamp still has an eerieness to it that will make it perfect for your fall decor.

The Pennywise Balloon Lamp is available on Firebox and is perfect for “terrifying any poor guests in your home.” Producing a creepy red glow across your room, this lamp has a string for a stand and is 34 centimeters tall.

According to the description on the website, it is designed to illuminate your local rain gutters and have you relaxing knowing an evil ancient clown is watching over you.

Pennywise is a demon disguised as a clown from the Stephen King book IT. He comes back every 27 years to terrify the children of Derry, Maine from the comfort of the sewers.

A remake of the movie IT came out in 2017 and the sequel, IT Chapter 2 is coming to theaters on Sept. 6.

Fans of the IT franchise can preorder the lamp now for $36.99 with restock expected in early October.

Warning: This lamp does not produce a clown shadow and if you see one, run.

