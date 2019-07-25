Facebook cracks down on alcohol and tobacco related content

(CNN) – (7/25/19) Facebook is cracking down on alcohol and tobacco-related content.

CNN reports the social network’s new policy will prohibit all private sales, trades, transfers, and gifting of alcohol and tobacco related products on Facebook and Instagram.

Brands that post content related to the sale or transfer of these products will have to restrict that content to adults 18 or older.

The new policy went into effect yesterday (7/24) and will also apply to any Facebook groups created to sell alcohol or tobacco products.

Facebook is reaching out to group administrators to alert them of the changes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.