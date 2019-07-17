Eyedrops sold at CVS recalled

(NBC NEWS) – (7/17/19) Eyedrops sold at CVS are being recalled.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals is recalling select CVS health branded eye drops and eye ointments due to concerns that the products may not be sterile.

According to the FDA, there are more than 30 different products and lots included in the recall, all manufactured and labeled exclusively for CVS health.

The recall is a precautionary measure, and to date, there are no reports of adverse reactions associated with the products.

