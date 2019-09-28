Domino’s will pay you $20 an hour to taste-test garlic bread

(CNN) – (9/27/19) It almost sounds too good to be true.

Domino’s is offering to pay someone to eat.

The pizza chain has a branch in Brisbane, Australia that needs taste-tester for its garlic bread.

Domino’s will pay this person the equivalent of $20 per hour with a pizza lunch added at no extra charge.

The company says they’re looking for someone who “understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio” who also has “Never met a carb they didn’t like.”

Those interested in the job have to fill out a survey about why they are the right pick within 200 words or a 30-second video.

Click here to view the job listing.

