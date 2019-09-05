Dairy Queen is selling a cinnamon roll milkshake

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA – 2016/10/17: Dairy Queen Signage or DQ: international frozen products restaurant famous for soft serve ice cream. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) It seems like everywhere is selling pumpkin spice coffee or treats to get the fall weather rolling in.

Apparently, Dairy Queen wants to stand out by adding a cinnamon roll milkshake instead of pumpkin spice.

“A classic hand-spun Cinnamon Roll flavored shake made with real milk and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, garnished with whipped topping,” according to Dairy Queen.

They are also adding other treats including:

