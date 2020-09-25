Coffee Mate to release line of coffee-flavored creamers

(CHICAGO, IL) — The McFlurry® is turning 25, and since the best part of celebrating at home is wearing whatever you want, McDonald’s® is inviting fans to join the festivities by introducing the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit.

The company says this limited-edition loungewear set is tailored for those not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year. It comes with insulated pocket that McDonalds says is the ideal way to chill the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, which is available nationwide for a limited time beginning September 25th through carry-out, Drive-Thru, Mobile Order and Pay and McDelivery.