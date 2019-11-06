Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas

(WVLA) – (11/6/19) Forget Eggnog, now you can toast the holiday season with a spicy Sprite or a cinnamon Coke!
There are two new, limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.
Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Cinnamon Coca-Cola.
The new Sprite flavor was created based on ideas from Sprite fans.
Coca-Cola says this new cinnamon flavor is the first-ever holiday flavor for the U.S.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Ouachita Green holds America Recycles Day Event November 9th
- Boy wants to thank ‘every cop in America’ with donuts
- Arkansas teen files registration to run for state house seat
- Gov. Edwards addressed the President’s visit to Monroe
- ‘I can’t move!’ 911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland