Chick-fil-a grand reopening, prizes for lucky customers

WEST MONROE, La. (11/12/19)– It’s been 25 years since the drive-thru only chick-fil-a location opened it’s kitchen to customers for the first time. In March of 2016 the fast food restaurant was devastated by a flood and has been closed since then. David Benson with Chick-fil-a says the purpose of rebuilding is to alleviate congestion from the Thomas road location.

“And it’s easier on my team members,” Benson said. “It’s a very difficult situation to be so busy and now we have two restaurants to manage that on both sides of the counter.”

Now that construction is complete, the cows are back and the building has been upgraded with the chain’s newest restaurant design.

It includes a walk-up window and an out-door seating area.

“We open at 6am, bright and early in the morning and the weather is going to be cold, but we are ready to serve everyone,” Benson said.

If you’re concerned about traffic, staff says they have it under control.

“We’ll have team members in the parking lot to help direct people in the right direction,” Benson said.

Chicken lovers will also have a chance to win free meals.

“We are going to give away 50 free meals to 10 lucky customers the first 10 days,” Benson said.

All you have to do is download the Chick-fil-a app on your phone, put your order in, and you’ll automatically be put into the drawing

“It’s going to be a lot of excitement. It’s been a long time coming,” Benson said.

Keep in mind, the two West Monroe locations are close to each other, so make sure to double check when choosing the address on the app.