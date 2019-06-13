CenturyLink closing Shreveport call center; 145 employees impacted

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/13/19) A spokesman from CenturyLink tells KTAL/KMSS that they will not renew the lease at the call center located at 359 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. The lease is set to expire on November 30.

The call center employs 145 people. Those employees will have the chance to be relocated to CenturyLink headquarters in Monroe using a company provided shuttle, work from home or leave with a severance package.

The impacted employees were told of the changes in May. The last day to work in the call center will be by the end of October.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.