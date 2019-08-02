Burger King’s impossible whopper going national

(CNN) – (8/2/19) Burger King is hoping to be king of the plant-based food craze.
The fast-food chain tested out a meatless “impossible” whopper in a few markets.
It went so well the burger will be available at every burger king location in the US starting next week.
They haven’t decided yet whether to make it a permanent part of the menu.
But beginning august 8th, you can test it out for a limited time to see if you like it.
It’s priced at 5-59… one dollar more than the regular whopper.
