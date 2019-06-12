Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' returns with limits

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KLFY) - (6/12/19) Build-A-Bear Workshop stores across the United States were forced to turn away customers after a massive response to last year's event.

Pay Your Age will be a ticketed event this year. Shoppers must be a Bonus Club member and complete a new birthday profile on Build-A-Bear's website .

They will then be prompted to enter to win a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of about 200,000 tickets.

The deadline to enter the sweepstakes is midnight Sunday, June 16.

People who receive a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and get one stuffed toy per child present.

There is a limit of two bears per ticket.

For children up to 23 months old, the cost per bear will be $1.

Everyone else pays their age in dollars with a max of $29. Certain items are excluded.

