(PRESS RELEASE) – (8/26/19) Blue Bell is ushering in the first cool front with the release of a brand new flavor for fall, Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream!

Salted Caramel Cookie is a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla crème filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

It is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time starting today.

