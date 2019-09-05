Applebee’s introduces new $1 Adios cocktail for the month of September

(WVLA) – (9/5/19) The Adios, also referred to as a Blue Long Island Iced Tea or a Blue Motorcycle, is a mixture of vodka, rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and Sierra Mist.

Say adios to summer with the #DOLLARAdios. Also known as the Blue Long Island Iced Tea, it has vodka, rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and Sierra Mist. #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/TdqtiLmajt — Applebee's (@Applebees) September 1, 2019

For just a buck, the Adios is served in a 10-ounce mug all day, every day, for the entire month of September.

This drink follows other one dollar drink specials such as the Malibu DOLLARMAMA in July and the Mai Tai in August.

Find an Applebee’s location near you! Until then, adios!

