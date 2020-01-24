Amazon offering free grocery delivery service to Prime members

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(CNN) – (1/24/20) If you’re an Amazon Prime member, here’s another perk you can take advantage of.

Prime is now offering its grocery delivery service called “Amazon Fresh” for free to Prime members in cities worldwide.

The previous monthly fee of $14.99 is no more.

You just go on Amazon and enter your zip code to see if fresh is available in your area.

A local courier will deliver to your door within two hours and you can even track your driver in real-time.

You do have to have an order of at least $35.

