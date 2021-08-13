Bus drivers work to keep students safe to and from school

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– School boards across our area are not only making sure students are safe once in the classrooms, but also on their way to and from school. Rik Cason with the transportation department for the Lincoln Parish School Board said they are some extra safety precautions their bus drivers are keeping in check while on route.

“That’s our number one goal even before there was a covid, to get your students back and forth from home to school and back again safely,” Cason said.

Cason said the safety precautions start before the kids ever get on the bus.

“We are continuing to sanitize the hands as they board the bus,” Cason said.

Buses are currently limited to 75 percent capacity. This helps the transportation department keep track of contact tracing in case of an outbreak.

“We are also keeping a current daily seating chart to be used in contact tracing should a student be exposed or test positive,” Cason said.

Once students are dropped off. the sanitizing begins. Bus drivers sanitize between routes and keep cleaning supplies in the units at all times.

“So that they can do spot sanitizing throughout the route if they see high touch areas that they need to disinfect,” Cason said.

Cason said students and bus drivers are also expected to wear masks while on board.

“We are going to continue to be as diligent as possible to do as much as we can to keep a layered approach to keeping the kids safe from being exposed,” Cason said.