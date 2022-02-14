INGLEWOOD, Calif. (BRPROUD) – The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

No matter who you were rooting for, LSU fans came out a winner on Sunday night.

Joe Burrow finished a solid postseason run by throwing for 263 yards and one touchdown in the close loss.

After the game, Burrow tweeted out an apology to fans of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow’s said, “Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.”

Ja’Marr Chase caught five passes for 89 yards including this beautiful reception in the first half.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch over Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chase sent out a one word tweet after the game that encapsulates what many fans of the Bengals are feeling on Monday morning.

Another former LSU wide receiver played a prominent role in the outcome of Super Bowl LVI.

Odell Beckham, Jr. won his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night and despite getting hurt during the game, #3 was in a good mood after the game was over.

Beckham, Jr. tweeted, “Thank u all for the love and support. God always got me. He’s always had a plan. He made me a world champion ! Im so grateful!”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There are 205 days until the beginning of the next NFL regular season.