OAK GROVE, La. (9/3/2019) — It’s starting to get dry in the Arklamiss, and to stay ahead of the curve, West Carroll Parish has issued a burn ban, effective immediately. It bans all outdoor burning in the parish until further notice.

Below is the declaration the parish sent out to NBC 10/FOX 14:

The U.S. is experiencing drought in many parts of the nation, especially west of Louisiana. Below is the latest drought map from the U.S. Drought Monitor.