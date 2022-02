RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– A cease-and-desist order for all private burning for Richland Parish is in effect. According to a press release, the Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness the ban will begin February 7, 2022 until further notice.

Authorities warn that a violation of this burn ban may result in a $500.00 fine and/or six months in jail.