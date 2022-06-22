MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one suspect they say is a part of a group of men who broke into two businesses in Whitehaven within one week.

When WREG last spoke to the owner of Lavish A Luxe Boutique in Whitehaven, her business had been burglarized. She said she decided to turn this board into a prayer board. Since then, she says her prayers have been answered.

“They need to be to go to jail. You have to pay for your crime,” Carolyn Woods said, a community member.

20-year-old Donya Webb is now charged with two counts of burglary and theft of property in connection to a break in at Domino’s Pizza and Lavish clothing store earlier this month.

According to the owner of Lavish, more than $100,000 worth of clothing was stolen from both of her stores which are located in the same shopping plaza.

Surveillance video shows a group of men breaking into the stores on separate occasions.

Shortly after our story aired, Memphis Police said a tipster identified Webb as one of the perpetrators.

Those visiting the shopping complex say they’re happy to see people taking a stand against crime.

“But you got guns in their hands. You got guns in their hands and people are afraid to say anything,” Stanley Sims, a shopper said.

Court documents say Webb was seen on Facebook wearing the stolen clothing. After a search warrant at Webb’s home, officers say they found clothing with the tags still on them.

They also found the same clothing worn by one of the suspects in the surveillance video.

“I’m glad someone spoke up,” Woods said.

WREG spoke to the owner over the phone and she says she’s thankful to the tipster for speaking up.

Community members say they hope this will encourage more people to say something when they see something. However, some say it’s going to take more community effort to bring forth change.

“It does but it would give me more hope if we could do something with these kids,” Sims said.

So far, no additional arrests have been made in this case. Webb is being held on a $40,000 bond.

