MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority announces their “Leave No Veteran Behind” Initiative program. Veterans involved in the program will receive therapy, opportunities for employment, and more. Northeast Delta Human services special initiative manager Julia Albritton says the agency is looking to provide veterans with the resources they might need.

Julia Albritton, "We have a lot of veterans that are dealing with mental health and behavioral issues , as well as addiction, and trauma issues , their suffering from grief and lost, so we have a lot of resources here that can help them make that transition as easy as possible."

Retired Veteran Shereka Devall says she believes the "Leave No veteran Behind" initiative will help veterans both mentally and physically.