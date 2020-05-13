Brookshires Grocery Co. ‘CURBSIDE’ online ordering with pickup now accepts EBT/SNAP Payments

TYLER, Texas (05-13-2020)– Brookshire Grocery Co. is now accepting EBT/SNAP payments on “CURBSIDE” online ordering with curbside pickup at their Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods in Texas and Louisiana locations.

Through “CURBSIDE,” customers may order, pay and schedule pick-up times at the store using the Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods websites and mobile apps. Customers paying with EBT/SNAP benefits will need to specify “EBT at Pickup” in the order instructions and put a credit card in at checkout. When they arrive for pickup, they will swipe their EBT card to complete their order. For Brookshire’s orders, customers with a registered Brookshire’s Thank You Card can earn and redeem yourpoints on qualifying purchases using “Brookshire’s CURBSIDE.”

The store’s personal shoppers fill customers’ orders by selecting the freshest products available and carefully following any special instructions. Personal shoppers will text or call customers with any questions about their selections and to notify them when their order is ready for pick up. Orders are delivered to customers’ cars at their scheduled pick-up time in the curbside parking area. Service hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“We are thrilled to be able to accommodate our customers to offer more payment options while they are relying on our curbside service during this pandemic,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our company is committed to providing exceptional experiences in our stores and online.”

As a community service, BGC is currently waiving order fees for curbside service. Due to high demand, customers should be aware that timeslots fill quickly. The company continues to increase capacity and offer additional timeslots.

To place an order for pickup, customers can visit brookshires.com or super1foods.com download the “Brookshire’s” or “Super 1 Foods” mobile app, available in the App Store or Google Play.

