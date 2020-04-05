Brookshire Grocery Company Continues to Implement Procedures to Safeguard Employees, Customers

TYLER, Texas, (April 5, 2020) – Brookshire Grocery Company’s top priority is the health and safety of our employee-partners and customers. The company has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation since early January and has continued to implement best practices and procedures to adapt its business model to serve during this unprecedented time.

“In order to continue serving our customers and communities, we share in the responsibility of all essential businesses to serve our customers while preventing unnecessary exposures,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We have protocols and procedures in place to protect our employees and customers while in our stores. We were prepared for this pandemic and are continuing to evaluate our protocols every day as further expert guidance becomes available.”

As BGC continues to monitor this pandemic, the company is following guidance from the CDC and health authorities. The company is communicating with leaders, employees and suppliers to keep them updated on current information and health advisements. BGC continues to roll out initiatives, protocols and procedures daily to help prevent and combat the spread of the virus. These are focused in three main areas – best practices in stores, social distancing and employee-partner resources.

