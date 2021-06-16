Brookshire Grocery Co. will invest more than $33 million in employee wages

TYLER, Tx. (KTVE/KARD) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced that they will raise wages for nearly 13,500 hourly employees. The total investment in salaries will be more than $33 million.

The hourly retail job positions will have the minimum rate of $11 per hour. More than 30 other retail positions such as deli, bakery, and market employees will have additional increased new minimum hiring rates that will total $2.2 million investments.

Also, Brookshire Grocery Co. have raised the minimum wages for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners.