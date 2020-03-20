Brookshire Grocery Co. to give employees gift checks for appreciation of effort during COVID-19

TYLER, Texas, March 19, 2020 – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is giving their almost 14,000 employees a special bonus in appreciation for their outstanding effort and service over the past month. The discretionary bonus is equivalent to up to one half week’s pay for active employees.

“We want to show our appreciation for the incredible hard work and dedication of our employees supporting each other, our neighbors and communities during these unprecedented times,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“As our stores are an essential destination for our communities, it’s been amazing to witness our team pull together to serve our customers like never before.

We believe it is the right thing to do to give back to our partners as they have demonstrated grit, determination, commitment and care for our guests and communities over the past few weeks.”

The company is committed to recognizing and honoring its employees. Employees are annually recognized for their years of service and for outstanding leadership and performance. Employee engagement and appreciation is important to BGC and remains a key area of focus.

The company strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development for its employees and benefits that include medical, prescription drug, vision, dental, paid time off, stock ownership, a 401K retirement plan, incentive plans, employee discounts and educational scholarships.

In addition, BGC established its Partner Care Fund in 2018 to provide assistance to employees in times of need.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.