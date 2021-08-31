Brookshire Grocery Co. Launches In-Store Relief Campaign for Hurricane Ida

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching an in-store relief campaign for customers to donate to the American Red Cross for people who are affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to Brookshire’s Grocery, through Tuesday, September 14, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout.

Courtesy; Brookshire’s Grocery Co.

The donations will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts for those affected by the hurricane.

Please see the press release attached for more information