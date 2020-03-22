Brookshire Grocery Co. hosts hiring events for retail, logistics positions

TYLER, Texas (03-22-2020)– Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is hosting hiring events for retail and logistics positions March 23-27 at the Brookshire’s store at 1801 North 18 in Monroe, Louisiana. The hiring event is open each day from 9 a.m. to 12 pm. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“As we work to continue to support our communities impacted by recent circumstances, we are looking for part-time and full-time employee-partners to help us serve. We recognize that people have already begun to be affected by COVID-19 and we hope to do as much as we can to help them find employment during their time of need,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“Our company is very proud to employ many caring and selfless individuals who are passionate about serving others and have demonstrated that during this unprecedented time. We want to thank all of our incredible employee-partners for everything they are doing and looking forward to welcoming some new partners to our team.“

BGC was recognized in 2019 on Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers for Texas. BGC recognizes that its employees are one of its most valuable assets. The company honors its employees annually for their years of service and for outstanding leadership and performance. Employee engagement and appreciation is important to BGC and remains a key area of focus.

The company strives to be an employer of choice by offering professional development for its employees and benefits that include medical, prescription drug, vision, dental, paid time off, stock ownership, a 401K retirement plan, incentive plans, employee discounts and educational scholarships. In addition, BGC established its Partner Care Fund in 2018 to provide assistance to employees in times of need.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

BGC strives to provide a safe, drug-free and alcohol-free environment for its employee-partners and guests. The Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer and makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability, genetic information or military status.

