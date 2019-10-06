Bright Star Ranch host annual fall festival and adds new therapeutic Horse Riding Center

WEST MONROE, LA (10/5/19)– Bright Star Ranch hosted its annual fall festival today and this year it came with a special addition.

Their non-profit that does therapeutic horse rides for those with special needs.



Hundreds of families came to the ranch for the festival to enjoy games- candy- hayrides and of course the horses. This non-profit uses horses to help assist individuals with special needs through activities- exercise- and riding lessons.



“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s just the best job ever. Especially those who have problems not being able to feel good at playing sports and they can come out and ride you see the smiles, it makes it all worth it.” said Debbie Brightchunn, Owner Bright Star Ranch.



This is the first full year Bright Star Ranch has been doing it’s therapeutic horse rides.