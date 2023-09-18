RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that on September 23, 2023, and Sunday, September 24, 2023, a bridge on LA 576, about three miles west of LA 135, south of Alto, in Richland Parish, will be closed. The closure is due to the deterioration of bridge components. The bridge will be closed for at least two days for maintenance.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may bring to any motorists, and we thank you for your patience at this time. Be sure to visit our website at myarklamiss.com for updates.